Low ag prices putting focus on property taxes

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – The Ag Land Assessment Task Force of the South Dakota legislature met twice last fall, and will have one minor bill to introduce into the 2017 legislature.

The task force was set up to monitor property tax assessments and taxes as the state moved into a productivity based tax model.

Senator Jason Frerichs of Wilmot says low ag prices are putting property taxes in the spotlight.

Frerichs says they will continue to watch the progress of the productivity model.

Frerichs says they want to hear from landowners if they think taxes are rising too fast.

Some county commission have been complaining about changes in assessments and taxes forced by the productivity model.