Marvel Lee

(March 7, 1925 – January 10, 2017)



Marvel Lee, 91 of Bismarck, ND formerly of Ellendale, ND died January 10, 2017 at Baptist Health Care Center, Bismarck. Services are pending with Hoven Funeral Chapel, Ellendale.