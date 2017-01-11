Noem says Trump wants to make right choice for Ag Secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWAT) – President-elect Donald Trump has been busy choosing people to fill his administration’s various cabinet positions in the days leading up to his inauguration.

But there’s one position that remains unfilled, and it’s an important one for people in rural states like South Dakota.

Trump has yet to announce his choice for Agriculture Secretary.

Congresswoman Kristi Noem says he’s being deliberate, because he wants to make the right choice

Noem says Congress will begin shaping a new Farm Bill with hearings starting this year.

President-elect Trump will be sworn in on Jan. 20.