NSU & Augustana Team Up for Special Olympics

NSUWolves.com – As a part of the new College Rivalry Series between Special Olympics and the NCAA, Augustana University and Northern State University have partnered to host a Unified Basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 14. The game will take place during halftime of the women’s and men’s basketball games with each halftime being one half of the Unified Basketball game. Augustana is set to host NSU in women’s and men’s basketball at the Sioux Falls Arena on Jan. 14 for the NCAA Division II Game of the Week which will be streamed live on ESPN3 and the Watch ESPN platform. The women’s game will tip-off at 4:02 p.m. on Saturday with the men’s game to follow. Northern & Augie will each have a unified team that will be composed of Special Olympics athletes paired with unified partners. The unified partners will be students from both universities promoting inclusion. Unified Sports is the concept of bringing those with and without intellectual disabilities together to create understanding and friendship amongst one another. By playing as teammates, they are able to build relationships that bring acceptance for all individuals and spreads awareness for inclusive communities. More importantly, unified sports provide the opportunity for everyone to share in each other’s joy. NSU & AU will carry the tradition on as Northern State will host the Unified Basketball game when the two schools play in Aberdeen during the 2017-18 season.