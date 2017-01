ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – The Aberdeen Police Department is looking for a 37-year-old male in connection with a variety of offenses.

Travis Lee Head, date of birth, June 18, 1979, is wanted for 11 counts of bond violation, domestic abuse, violation of a protection order, stalking and trespassing.

If you have information about this individual you are asked to call dispatch at (605) 626-7911, private message the APD Facebook page, or send a tip through the MyPD app.