Rapid City man pleads guilty in sexual assault

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City man asked two young boys he molested for forgiveness as he pleaded guilty to criminal charges in Pennington County court.
Twenty-nine-year-old Zachary Swisher entered guilty pleas Tuesday in 7th Circuit Court in an agreement with prosecutors. Swisher could be sentenced to a maximum of 30 years in prison instead of the potential for life behind bars on the previous charges.
Swisher admitted to sexually assaulting the boys, ages 7 and 9, while babysitting them in October 2015. He turned to the boys and family members in court and asked for forgiveness, grace and mercy.
The Rapid City Journal says a judge denied Swisher’s request to remain out on bond so he could continue to work. Sentencing is April 25.
