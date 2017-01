PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – As the 2017 South Dakota legislature gets underway, many agencies and groups are watching carefully.

Shawn Lyons, Executive Director of the South Dakota Retailers Association, says there is a learning curve for both those in and out of the legislature.

Lyons says there are issues they are watching.

Lyons says they also watch for the unexpected.

The main run of this legislative session will run through March 10.