Revenue, transparency, school aid among topics in State of State address

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – The 2017 South Dakota legislative session started today with all 105 legislators being sworn in, and then Governor Dennis Daugaard delivering his State of the State address.

The Governor mentioned state revenues at the start, saying sales taxes are still behind projections.

Daugaard said some of the online tax shortfall could be made up this year.

The Governor also talked about transparency in government, and cleaning up conflicts of interest. He says he would support changes to clarify to rules for cities, counties and school boards.

The Governor also touched on changes to the school aid formula, and teachers raises delivered in the last year.