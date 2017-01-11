Snow Queen Festival takes center stage this weekend

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – The 2017 Snow Queen title will be determined Saturday night, but the 71st Annual Snow Queen Festival will feature three days of activities starting Thursday in Aberdeen.

A total of 29 contestants will participate in a variety of events, according to Denise Huber, treasurer of the festival. It all starts on Thursday.

A chance to skate with Frosty is set for Thursday evening at Skate-A-Way.

Friday’s schedule includes a stop at a nursing home and also the annual banquet and ball.

Contestants will have interviews on Saturday morning, along with a museum visit and then the coronation ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. at the Aberdeen Civic Theatre.

A new feature this year is a Little Sister Program where contestants pair up with elementary school girls.

Tickets for the coronation can be purchased at Lily’s Floral until 3 p.m. Saturday and then at the door that evening.