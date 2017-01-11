South Dakota Retirement System key topic at this year’s session

PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – Many local residents, especially state employees, will be keeping their eye closely on HB 1016 and 1016 during this year’s session.

The bills would revise the methods for calculating the cost of living adjustment for South Dakota Retirement System benefits and revise the definition of compensation for the System.

Pierre Representative Tim Rounds says that first off, South Dakota’s retirement system is one of the best if not the top retirement systems in the nation. He the key to the bills is for sustainability in the system for decades down the road.

Rounds says that he has been contacted by many people on this issue.

Rounds says the second bill, HB 1016, is taking a look at the compensation rate based on the last quarters that employees are working for the state.

Governor Dennis Daugaard supports these possible changes to the state’s retirement system.