The funeral service for Wanda K. Sarvis, 61, of Aberdeen, is 10:30 AM Friday in the chapel at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Burial at Riverside Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-7:00 PM Thursday at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home in Aberdeen.

Wanda (Benting) Sarvis passed away January 8, 2017, after a courageous battle with cancer. Wanda was born March 29, 1955, at St. Mary’s hospital in Pierre to Viola and Alfred Benting. She graduated from Doland High School in 1974 and attended the Pierre School of Practical Nursing. On April 5th, 1975, Wanda married David Dobier until his passing. During Memorial Day weekend of 1982, she met the love of her life, David Sarvis, and they were wed on April 28, 1984. She was a lover of music, gardening and rescuing animals. Her greatest loves were nursing and her grandchildren.

Wanda is survived by her husband, David Sarvis; children Melanie (Ryan) Folk of Watertown, SD, Michelle (Chris) Erb of Aberdeen, SD, and Shaun (Ashley) Sarvis of Huron, SD; her 7 grandchildren, Sierra Folk, Cassandra Folk, Carver Erb, McKinley Erb, Emerson Sarvis, Ira Sarvis, and Leo Sarvis; mother Viola (Rieger) Benting; sisters Marcia, Rita, and Vickie; and brothers Mark and Craig. Wanda is preceded in death by her first husband David Dobier, her infant son, and her father Alfred Benting.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LightShine Canine: A Rez Dog Rescue on Facebook. Checks can be sent to LightShine Canine, PO Box 36, Whiteclay, NE 69365, or directly to Paypal at lightshinecanine@yahoo.com

Funeral arrangements are with Gramm Funeral Home of Ipswich

