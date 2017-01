WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNAX) – Computer hacking has been making news for some time, and will continue to be an issue for government and private industry.

South Dakota Senator John Thune says it is an escalating threat.

Thune, who chairs the Commerce Committee, says better tools are needed to fight off the intrusions.

Thune says the threats come from all directions.

American intelligence officials have said that democratic computer systems were hacked, probably by Russians, during the 2016 campaign.