Gilbertson delivers State of Judiciary Message

PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson delivered his annual State Of The Judiciary message to a joint session of the State Legislature Wednesday afternoon in Pierre addressing a wide range of issues.

One of the topics Gilbertson covered was elder abuse, and the increase in penalties for elder abuse.

He also spoke about the mental health task force that he organized this past year, and says they will have several recommendations that will come forward this session.

Another main highlight of his address is the ongoing meth epidemic in the state.

He also spoke about the law library restoration at the Capitol this past year, and was pleased to announce that the restoration is complete.

Gilbertson was appointed to the high court in 1995 and has served as chief justice since 2001. He was recently re-elected to a fifth term as chief justice by the court’s justices.