Republicans looking at replacing Affordable Care Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNAX) – Republican Members of Congress are moving quickly on a plan to repeal, and replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

South Dakota Congresswoman Kristi Noem says those with coverage under the ACA will continue to be carried.

Noem says they want to open up the insurance marketplace to more companies.

Noem says many of the costs of the Affordable Care Act are tied to taxes.

Noem says she agrees with a timeline of two to three years to transition completely away from the Affordable Care Act.