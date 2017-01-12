Snowshoe Hike takes place Saturday

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – The Fourth Annual Snowshoe Hike Through Forest Drive is set for Saturday, Jan. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event takes place at Forest Drive located at Richmond Recreation Area.

Mike Ullrich, Assistant Park Manager, said the hike provides an opportunity for people to experience what wearing snowshoes feels like.

He said there isn’t a specific course established, but that individuals will be able to walk through an open area of the park.

Ullrich said the hike is one of the main activities that the Game, Fish and Parks offers at Richmond during the winter, but there are also other opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts.

The Snowshoe Hike is free and hot chocolate will be provided. Ullrich just asks that people call ahead and make reservations, because Snowshoes and sizes are limited.