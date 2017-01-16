Governor speaks at Legislative Breakfast

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio,com) – South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard gave an abbreviated version of his State of the State Address Monday morning during the Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast.

The Governor talked on a variety of topics including the economy, the Blue Ribbon Task Force, criminal justice and agriculture.

Legislators Al Novstrup, Drew Dennert, Lana Greenfield and Brock Greenfield also addressed the crowd.

One of the issues Daugaard talked about was the Public Safety Improvement Act.

He also said that the state is also dealing with a serious meth epidemic.

The Governor also talked briefly about the controversial Initiated Measure 22.

Daugaard said the current budget is “rare and lean” but at least he isn’t forced to make any cuts. He said, “We’re in a little bit of a lull, but we’re not in crisis.”

The Governor went on to praise not only South Dakota, but South Dakotans for looking out for each other and helping each other in times of need, especially the farmers and ranchers of the state.

Following the address, Daugaard talked about how Aberdeen is heading in the right direction.

He said there is a spirit of cooperation in the Hub City that has helped to land such entities as the new AGP Soybean Plant.