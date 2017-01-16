Wolves Compete in Bison Classic and Records are Broken

Fargo, N.D. (NSUWolves.com) – Hanneke Oosterwegel led the day for the Wolves from the NDSU Bison Classic breaking two school records in the 200m dash and 60m hurdles. In addition to Oosterwegel’s success the Wolves tallied ten top-10 finishes on the women’s side and 17 on the men’s side.

Oosterwegel opened her day with a second place finish in the 200m dash in a school record time of 25.24. She was the top Division II finisher in the event and bested the 2-year old record by .61, which also ranks her seventh in the country. Madison Barnes, Elizabeth Raecke, and Tayla Peterson followed in ninth, tenth, and 11th in the event. Molly Wynn continued the strong sprint performances for the Wolves, taking third in the 400m dash with a time of 1:02.77. Mackenzie Cruzen followed with a sixth place finish in the race.

Lindsey Gast opened the distance events for the Wolves, taking fourth in the 1000m run with a time of 3:04.72. Her time also ranks her second in the NSIC in the event. Senior Sasha Hovind took on the mile run, finishing third as the top Division II athlete. Hovind notched a time of 5:11.42, giving her the third fastest time in the NSIC.

It was Oosterwegel on the track again for the Wolves, this time in the 60m hurdles. The sophomore opened with a school record time of 8.99 in prelims, but broke things open in the finals with a time of 8.93. Her second school record of the day was a third place finish in the event. She broke the 17-year old record set by now assistant coach Lynne Nacke by .08.

The women’s 4×4 relay team rounded out the running events for the Wolves, placing eighth in the race. The team of Raecke, Peterson, Cruzen, and Wynn finished with a time of 4:14.27.

Sonia Alaman notched a third place finish in the high jump, clearing 1.58m. Autumn Schulz led the throwers, placing 11th in the weight throw with a 15.05m toss.

Jarreth Martina notched the first top-10 finish for the NSU men in the 60m dash, taking fifth overall with a time of 7.08. Itoitz Rodriguez notched one of the top finishes of the day for the team, winning the 400m dash finals. The sophomore hit the line at 49.52, leaving him with the 11th best time in the nation. Luke Wietgrefe followed close behind in second with a time of 50.55, giving him the fourth best time currently in the NSIC. Zachary Six, Isaiha Fletcher, Romario Thomas, and Kelson Brewer rounded out the top ten for the Wolves in the race with a strong team showing.

Zac Bartolomeo kicked off the distance events for the Wolves, finishing second in the 800m run with a time of 2:03.27. Asher Wahl followed, taking sixth in the event. Zachary Ulmer added to the top finishes, taking fourth in the 1000m run. His time of 2:31.19 gave him the third best mark in the NSIC currently. Adam Leach also landed in the top-10, taking seventh with a time of 2:34.96. Clay Danielson tallied the final top-10 distance finish for Northern, taking ninth in the mile with a time of 4:36.13.

Freshmen Deveyonn Brown and Bryce Malsam led the Wolves in the 60m hurdles, taking fifth and sevnth respectively with times of 8.69 and 8.83. The Northern State 4×4 relay teams took the top two places with times of 3:26.11 and 3:32.36. Rodriguez, Brewer, Six, and Wietgrefe place first, while Thomas, Fletcher, Ulmer, and TJ Hochstetler took second.

Deshonn Brown opened the field events for the Wolves winning the high jump with his first national provisional mark of the season. Brown cleared 2.03m, giving him the 17th best mark in the nation. Taylor Rolf and Bryce Malsam placed fourth and seventh in the pole vault, both clearing 4.05m. Deveyonn Brown and Trey Tiefenthaler were solid in the triple jump, taking eighth and ninth with marks of 13.01m and 12.99m respectively.

Lucas Osowski led the Northern throwers taking tenth in both the shot put and weight throw. Osowski threw 14.36m in the shot and 14.79m in the weight throw.

Northern will return to action next Friday from Brookings and the SDSU Indoor Classic.