Nursing home beds not located in right locations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Too many nursing home beds are not where they need to be in South Dakota says Sioux Falls State Senator Jim Stalzer (R).

Stalzer was part of a summer study group that looking at the nursing bed issue. There is a mortorium on building more beds, but Stalzer hopes for a way to essentially move beds to where they are needed.

One idea is a market in beds. A facility with more than enough beds could ‘sell’ some to a facility that needs them. Stalzer says North Dakota has such a system.

“The going price is about $10,000, but when you consider the cost of building a new nursing home, that’s not huge if it allows something to be done,” Stalzer said.