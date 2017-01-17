Priorities formed for water task force

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – Members of the South Dakota Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee got an update last week on the findings of an interim committee working on water policy.

Kim Vanneman of Ideal was the Chair of the “River Basin Natural Resource District Oversight Advisory Task Force.”

The task force was formed after a 2015 law was passed to move the state toward nine natural resource districts.

She told the board they settled on a couple of priorities.

Vanneman says each district will be able to set their own policies.

Vanneman says they also set up the election process for the districts.

There are a number of bills introduced that will address details of the natural resource districts.