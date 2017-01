SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSOO) – A Sioux Falls man faces numerous charges in connection with the false imprisonment of a 17-year-old girl and possession of child pornography.

Police Lt. Michael Colwill says the victim had gone to an apartment of a person she knows to charge her cell phone.

Colwill identified the suspect as 32-year-old Steven Clancey of Sioux Falls.

Colwill doesn’t believe Clancey was manufacturing child pornography.