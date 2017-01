Janice Lee Heinzerling September 14, 1945 – January 20, 2017



Janice Lee (Quick) Heinzerling, 71, of Redfield, SD, died at home on Friday, January 20, 2017. Arrangements are pending with Thelen-Hyke Funeral Home of Redfield. (www.thelen-hykefuneralhome.com)