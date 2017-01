Larry Maroney March 02, 1942 – January 20, 2017



Larry Maroney, 74, of Brookings, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away Friday, January 20, 2017 at the Golden Living Center, Arlington.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 27, 2017 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor Timothy Koch presiding. Visitation will be two hours prior. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Cemetery with military honors.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Larry’s arrangements.