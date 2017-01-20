Saints’ Volleyball Squad Signs Five – Two from SD

ABERDEEN, SD (PCSaints.com) – Presentation College head volleyball coach Chelsey Albrecht is pleased to announce the signing of five more student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent. Olivia Stet (Henderson, NV), McKenzie Serfoss (Aberdeen, SD), Montana Schneider (Fox Valley Saskatchewan, Canada), Morgan Moelter (Brandon, SD), Kayla Wolfe (Redding, CA) will all be joining the Saints next fall for the 2017 season.
Olivia is from Henderson, NV where she played at Foothill High School under the guidance of head coach Krysta Ortiz, her positions are outside hitter & right-side hitter. She was a two year starter / letter award winner. She will be transferring to PC from the College of Southern Nevada where she was a two year starter and team captain. She will be graduating in May with her Associate of Science degree.
Career JUCO Stats:
2015 Stats:
- 197 total kills, averaging 2.1 kills/set
- 250 Hitting Percentage
- 23 aces, averaging .24 aces/set
- 65 total digs, averaging .99 digs/set
- 51 total blocks, averaging .54 blocks/set
2016 Stats:
- 236 total kills, averaging 2.11 kills/set
- .257 Hitting Percentage
- 37 aces, averaging .33 aces/set
- 111 total digs, averaging .99 digs/set
- 115 total blocks, averaging 1.03 blocks/set
Career JUCO Accolades:
- Team Captain
- 2015 Rookie of the Year
Olivia plans on majoring in Nursing. She is the daughter of Robert Stet and Christina Petersen.
McKenzie is from Aberdeen, SD where she played at Aberdeen Central High School under the guidance of head coach Dennis Northrup, her positions are outside hitter & middle hitter. She was a two year letter award winner before suffering a season ending injury her senior year.
Career Accolades:
- 2015 SD State Volleyball Champion
- NESD JO Club Team Member
McKenzie plans on majoring in Criminal Justice. She is the daughter of Jeff & Dawn Serfoss.
Montana is from Fox Valley Saskatchewan, Canada where she played at Fox Valley High School under the guidance of head coach Johnathon Schneider, her positions are right-side hitter & middle blocker. She was a four year starter and team captain her senior year. She will be transferring to PC from Williston State College where she was a starter and team captain. She will be graduating in May with her Associate of Arts degree.
High School Accolades:
- 2013 & 2014 High School Female Athlete Award
- 2012 Provincial Silver medalists
- 2013 & 2014 Provincial Gold medalists
Career JUCO Stats:
- 35 matches played
- 305 total kills, averaging 8.71 kills/match
- 115 total blocks, averaging 3.28 blocks/match
- 427 total points, averaging 12.2 points/match
- 35 aces, averaging 1.00 aces/match
Career JUCO Accolades:
- NJCAA All Region Team
- Mon-Dak All Conference Team
- Sept 14th Mon-Dak Play of the Week
- 2015 Named Top Newcomer to watch for in Region 13 & 9
- Mon-Dak Athletic Conference Academic Team
Montana plans on majoring in Social Work with a minor in Criminal Justice. She is the daughter of Frank and Tena Schneider
Morgan is from Brandon, SD where she played at Brandon Valley High School under the guidance of head coach Dacia Boehrns, her position is outside hitter. She was a two year starter / letter award winner.
Career High School Stats:
- 534 total kills
- 85% career serving percentage
Career Accolades:
- 2015 Inspiration Award
- 2015 District Champions
- 2015 State Runner-Up
- 2016 Academic All-State
Morgan plans on majoring in Biology with a minor in Spanish. She is the daughter of Lori and Casey Moelter.
Kayla is from Redding, CA where she played at Foothill High School under the guidance of head coach Tom Lowe, her positions are outside hitter & middle hitter. She was a two year starter / three year letter award winner and a team captain her senior year.
Career High School Stats:
2015-16 Stats:
- 300 total kills
- .341 Hitting Percentage
- 60 total blocks
2016-17 Stats:
- 325 total kills
- .278 Hitting Percentage
- 82 total blocks
Career Accolades:
- 2014 Section Runner-Up
- 2015 Sac-River EAL League All League Team
- 2015 Section Champions
- 2016 Sac-River EAL League All League Team
- 2016 Record Searchlight First Team
- 2016 Section Runner-Up
- Team MVP
Kayla plans on majoring in Athletic Training. She is the daughter of Chris Wolfe.