Saints’ Volleyball Squad Signs Five – Two from SD

ABERDEEN, SD (PCSaints.com) – Presentation College head volleyball coach Chelsey Albrecht is pleased to announce the signing of five more student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent. Olivia Stet (Henderson, NV), McKenzie Serfoss (Aberdeen, SD), Montana Schneider (Fox Valley Saskatchewan, Canada), Morgan Moelter (Brandon, SD), Kayla Wolfe (Redding, CA) will all be joining the Saints next fall for the 2017 season.

Olivia is from Henderson, NV where she played at Foothill High School under the guidance of head coach Krysta Ortiz, her positions are outside hitter & right-side hitter. She was a two year starter / letter award winner. She will be transferring to PC from the College of Southern Nevada where she was a two year starter and team captain. She will be graduating in May with her Associate of Science degree.

Career JUCO Stats:

2015 Stats:

197 total kills, averaging 2.1 kills/set

250 Hitting Percentage

23 aces, averaging .24 aces/set

65 total digs, averaging .99 digs/set

51 total blocks, averaging .54 blocks/set

2016 Stats:

236 total kills, averaging 2.11 kills/set

.257 Hitting Percentage

37 aces, averaging .33 aces/set

111 total digs, averaging .99 digs/set

115 total blocks, averaging 1.03 blocks/set

Career JUCO Accolades:

Team Captain

2015 Rookie of the Year

Olivia plans on majoring in Nursing. She is the daughter of Robert Stet and Christina Petersen.

McKenzie is from Aberdeen, SD where she played at Aberdeen Central High School under the guidance of head coach Dennis Northrup, her positions are outside hitter & middle hitter. She was a two year letter award winner before suffering a season ending injury her senior year.

Career Accolades:

2015 SD State Volleyball Champion

NESD JO Club Team Member

McKenzie plans on majoring in Criminal Justice. She is the daughter of Jeff & Dawn Serfoss.

Montana is from Fox Valley Saskatchewan, Canada where she played at Fox Valley High School under the guidance of head coach Johnathon Schneider, her positions are right-side hitter & middle blocker. She was a four year starter and team captain her senior year. She will be transferring to PC from Williston State College where she was a starter and team captain. She will be graduating in May with her Associate of Arts degree.

High School Accolades:

2013 & 2014 High School Female Athlete Award

2012 Provincial Silver medalists

2013 & 2014 Provincial Gold medalists

Career JUCO Stats:

35 matches played

305 total kills, averaging 8.71 kills/match

115 total blocks, averaging 3.28 blocks/match

427 total points, averaging 12.2 points/match

35 aces, averaging 1.00 aces/match

Career JUCO Accolades:

NJCAA All Region Team

Mon-Dak All Conference Team

Sept 14 th Mon-Dak Play of the Week

Mon-Dak Play of the Week 2015 Named Top Newcomer to watch for in Region 13 & 9

Mon-Dak Athletic Conference Academic Team

Montana plans on majoring in Social Work with a minor in Criminal Justice. She is the daughter of Frank and Tena Schneider

Morgan is from Brandon, SD where she played at Brandon Valley High School under the guidance of head coach Dacia Boehrns, her position is outside hitter. She was a two year starter / letter award winner.

Career High School Stats:

534 total kills

85% career serving percentage

Career Accolades:

2015 Inspiration Award

2015 District Champions

2015 State Runner-Up

2016 Academic All-State

Morgan plans on majoring in Biology with a minor in Spanish. She is the daughter of Lori and Casey Moelter.

Kayla is from Redding, CA where she played at Foothill High School under the guidance of head coach Tom Lowe, her positions are outside hitter & middle hitter. She was a two year starter / three year letter award winner and a team captain her senior year.

Career High School Stats:

2015-16 Stats:

300 total kills

.341 Hitting Percentage

60 total blocks

2016-17 Stats:

325 total kills

.278 Hitting Percentage

82 total blocks

Career Accolades:

2014 Section Runner-Up

2015 Sac-River EAL League All League Team

2015 Section Champions

2016 Sac-River EAL League All League Team

2016 Record Searchlight First Team

2016 Section Runner-Up

Team MVP

Kayla plans on majoring in Athletic Training. She is the daughter of Chris Wolfe.