Drug control focus of number of bills

YANKTON, S.D. (WNAX) – A number of drug control bills are being introduced into the 2017 session of the South Dakota legislature.

Abuse of prescription painkillers, including opioids has seen a sharp increase. Representative Mike Stevens of Yankton, Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, is a co-sponsor of a bill to expand the prescription drug registry.

The registry would track the number of prescriptions, and who is getting them statewide.

Stevens says they want to make the system easier for doctors to use.

Stevens says these type of drugs can lead to other abuses.

It is one of a package of bills working on drug education and enforcement actions.