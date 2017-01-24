House to look at bill that repeals initiated measure

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The state House is set to consider a Republican-backed bill that would repeal a sweeping government ethics overhaul approved by voters in November.

The chamber on Tuesday is scheduled to take up the bill. It would dismantle the ballot initiative that created an ethics commission, public campaign funding and limitations on lobbyist gifts to lawmakers.

A House committee on Monday easily approved the repeal proposal, which is moving quickly through the Legislature. Republican lawmakers on the panel criticized the initiative campaign as deceptive and said the measure is likely unconstitutional.

Before session, GOP legislators and others challenged the ballot measure’s constitutionality in state court. A judge put the initiative on hold while the lawsuit moves forward.

Initiative supporters say lawmakers are attempting to thwart the will of the voters.