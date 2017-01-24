NSU WBB Player Earns Second Player-of-the-Week Honor from NSIC

BURNSVILLE, MN (NSUWolves.com) –

NSIC North Division Player of the Week

NSU’s Miranda Ristau (C, 6-2, Jr., Warner, S.D. / Warner HS)

– Averaged 19.5 points and 10 rebounds in 78-58 win over SCSU and 73-48 win over UMD

– Went 14-of-19 from the floor for a shooting percentage of 73.7 in the two contests

– Recorded 20 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and two steals over the weekend

– Now leads the team with an average of 15.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game

– Within the NSIC, the junior is fifth in scoring, seventh in rebounds, sixth in field goal percentage and sixth in blocked shots

– Named NSIC Player of the Week for the second time this season (12/12/16)