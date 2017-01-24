Thune says Trump Administration still getting organized

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNAX) – The Trump Administration got off to a rocky start on Saturday when Press Secretary Sean Spicer accused the media of understating the crowds for the Presidential Inauguration on Friday. He later dialed back the criticism yesterday.

South Dakota Senator John Thune says the Administration is still getting all their people in place.

Thune says he expects the Administration to be clear in their communications.

Thune says President Trump has not had problems in communicating in the past.

The Senate will continue to vote on President Trumps appointments this week.