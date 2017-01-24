Tuesday, January 24, 2017 – Cancellations





School Announcements

Highmore/Harold – Closing at Noon

Miller – Closing at 1PM

Other Announcements

Aberdeen Central Middle School Basketball vs Pierre – Postponed to Tuesday, February 14

Aberdeen Roncalli boys basketball vs Miller – Postponed to Saturday, January 28

Aberdeen Central boys and girls basketball vs Mitchell – Postponed to Monday, February 13

