Wilson to be nominated as Air Force secretary

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump is planning to nominate Heather Wilson as secretary of the Air Force.
A White House statement said Monday that Wilson, a former New Mexico congresswoman and president of the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, would be the first Air Force Academy graduate to hold the position, if confirmed.
Wilson served in Congress from 1998 to 2009, where she was a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and chaired the House Subcommittee on Technical and Tactical Intelligence.
She also served on the House Armed Services Committee.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.