Bill allowing Technical Education board gains narrow approval

PIERRE, S.D. (KJJQ) – The Senate Education Committee passed a bill that will finish the work started with Amendment R, which was narrowly approved by voters in November.

The measure establishes a separate board to oversee the four tech schools, which are currently under the State Board of Education.

Senator Jim Bolin of Canton chairs the Ed Committee and is prime sponsor of the bill. He says the thing that surprised him the most was how close the vote was on Amendment R.

The Amendment changed the constitution to allow the new board. It passed with 50.6 percent approval.

Melody Schopp is Secretary of the State Department of Education.

David Owen is President of the State Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The South Dakota Board of Technical Education would consist of nine people appointed by the Governor.

No one spoke against the measure which passed unanimously and now goes to the Senate floor.