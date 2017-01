PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – The budget request from the Board of Regents will soon be in front of the Appropriations Committees.

Representative Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says she has questions about their process and planning.

Hunhoff, Vice Chair of the Appropriations Committee, says there are concerns about enrollment in some tech school programs.

The Board of Regents is requesting a $13 million increase in their next budget, a hike of about 6.5 percent.