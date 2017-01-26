Lawmakers introduce transgender locker room bill

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers have introduced a bill that would restrict the locker rooms, shower rooms and changing facilities that transgender students could use at school.

The bill sponsored by two Republican lawmakers was introduced Wednesday. It would require public school students to use the locker rooms, shower rooms and changing facilities that match their sex at birth.

The measure says that schools could provide accommodations such as a single-occupancy restroom at someone’s request because of special circumstances.

The bill comes after Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard vetoed a broader bill last year that also applied to bathrooms. An aide to the governor didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

His chief of staff said Wednesday that Daugaard still views it as an issue best dealt with locally.