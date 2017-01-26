Police make more drug-related arrests

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – After four drug-related arrests on Tuesday night, the Aberdeen Police Department made two more drug-related arrests last night.

According to information on the APD Facebook page, a vehicle was stopped in the 600 block of S. First St., at about 10:19 p.m. Wednesday. Hanad Ilmi Haji, 20 of Aberdeen, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

Later, about 1:53 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a call of a stolen purse at the Zoo Bar. After a review of surveillance video, officers went to a residence in the 1600 block of S. Washington St. After interviews and consent search was executed, officers located marijuana and items from the stolen purse.

Taqwan Dontrell Sigler, 22 of Aberdeen, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of stolen property, and disorderly conduct.