Shootout event benefits CASA program

PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley continued the tradition of hosting the Attorney General’s Legislative Shootout Wednesday evening.

Legislators donate to a charity of their own choosing and there is no cost to taxpayers. Representative Herman Otten of Lennox took top honors in the event. Representative Steve Livermont of Martin took second place.

Otten’s name will proudly be displayed on a plaque at the Attorney General’s Office. Monies raised during this event will go to the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program.

Jackie Horton of Mitchell is the Executive Director for the First Circuit CASA program says they bring a voice for abused children in the courtroom.

Horton says it is critical for children to have a voice in abuse and neglect situations.

Horton adds that there are some areas of the state that do not have CASA volunteers, including Pierre.

The Pierre CASA program was closed several years ago.

Jackley says that the Attorney General’s Legislative Shootout is “intended to support our constitutional rights, test legislator’s marksmanship and raise money for important causes.”