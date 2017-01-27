Aberdeen man dies of injuries in Jan. 2 crash north of Ashton

ASHTON, S.D. (Press Release) – An Aberdeen man has died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash Jan. 2, 2017 north of Ashton.

Fethalrahman Nouralhady, 40, died Thursday, Jan. 26.

The crash occurred when a 1998 Maza 626 DX/LX was traveling north on U.S. Highway 281 when the driver, Nouralhady, lost control. The vehicle eventually cross the center line and into the path of a southbound 2015 Ford F150 pickup.

Both Nouralhady and his passenger, 31-year-old Eisiddig Ahmed of Aberdeen, had to be extricated from their vehicle. They were transported by ambulance to an Aberdeen hospital. The driver was eventually transported to a Sioux Falls hospital and then to a Minneapolis hospital where he died.

A Hitchcock couple was in the pickup. Driver Bradley Bixler, 64, and passenger, Debra Bixler, 61, both suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. They were taken by ambulance to a Redfield hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol investigated the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Spink County Sheriff’s Office, Redfield Jaws Team, Redfield Ambulance, Ashton Fire and Rescue, Aberdeen Ambulance and state Game, Fish and Parks Department.

An approximate location on the crash can be found here: SPINK COUNTY CRASH.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.