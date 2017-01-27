Are we on? (Dave Vilhauer blog)

I’ve always had an obsession with sports. However, as I get older my obsession is turning more into an appreciation.

Don’t get me wrong, I still love the spirit of competition and the drama of late-game heroics. But more and more I am starting to pay attention to what athletes are accomplishing at their age.

This past week, I had the privilege of interviewing Bob Beattie on the Legends Sports Show. I remember marveling at what Bob 30 years ago when he was playing amateur baseball at the age of 50. You can about imagine how I felt when I found out this week that Bob is still playing organized baseball at the age of 80. And not only that, but he is playing the toughest position on the field: catcher.

There are some days when I can barely bend over to tie my shoe. Yet, Bob continues to go out, squat down behind the plate and compete at his age. Truly remarkable.

Of course, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention this week’s Australian Open tennis tournament. The players in the championship matches, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are all considered to be near the end of their primes. Yet here they are, competing on the sport’s biggest stage and beating people much younger than they are.

What is even more amazing is that in the case of Federer and Nadal, both have battled back from injuries and are incredibly fit. Each won five set marathon matches in the semifinals that lasted for hours.

As I watched the finish of the Nadal match this morning, I found myself impressed, but not shocked, at the quality of points that were being played despite the fact that the match was closing in on five hours.

The fitness level is inspiring to say the least, but of course, the mental toughness is even more incredible.

While I will always be a sports junkie and watch way more games than a human should be permitted to consume, I am developing an even deeper appreciation of the benefits of staying physically active and perhaps even more importantly of having a positive, never-say-die attitude when it comes to other facets of life.

I know we are all gifted differently and I will never be known as an elite athlete, but I hope that I can always give whatever I am doing my best shot.

I’ve always said my goal in life is to play competitive tennis when I’m 70. (Some might wonder, why do you want to wait until 70, why don’t you play competitive tennis now?). We’ll see if my health allows me to reach that goal, but I will say one thing: after chatting with Bob Beattie and watching the ageless wonders at the Australian Open, there will be no more complaining about getting out of bed in the morning for me. Unless of course I don’t get enough sleep.