Police arrest six in connection with armed robbery

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – Six people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that took place in Aberdeen earlier this week.

According to the Aberdeen Police Facebook page, the APD arrested the following individuals in the robbery that occured in the 200 block of 8th Ave. N.E. in the early morning of Jan. 23:

Jeremy Jorgenson, age 23 of Aberdeen, William Winters, age 28 of Aberdeen, Kodi Hanson, age 20 of Aberdeen, Robert Gamble, age 26 of Aberdeen, and Jeffrey Severson, age 18 of Aberdeen, were all arrested and charged with 1st Degree Robbery; Kristi Lappegard, age 29 of Aberdeen, was arrested and charged with Aiding & Abetting/1st Degree Robbery.