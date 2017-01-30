Carman Sakariason, 92

WEBSTER – Carman Sakariason 91, of Webster passed away Wednesday January 25, 2017 at Bethesda Home in Webster.

His funeral will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday January 28, 2017 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Webster, Rev. Mike DeKraai will officiate. Burial will be in the Webster Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday 5-7 P.M. closing with a 6:45 prayer service at Fiksdal Funeral Service in Webster.

Carman Jerome Sakariason was born on Monday December 7, 1925 to Lars and Emma (Olson) Sakariason at the family farm near Roslyn, South Dakota, he was baptized and confirmed at Fron Lutheran church. He attended country school near their home. After his education, Carman helped out on the family farm as well as various other jobs in Day County. After a few years Carman began working in road construction.

On January 15, 1970, he was united in marriage to Ruby Eliason at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Webster. The couple made their home in Webster. Carman continued to work in road construction until he took a position at Farmers Elevator in Holmquist, South Dakota and eventually retired from there in 1987. After retirement Carman enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing cards (especially whist), and following the Webster Bearcat sporting events. He was a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church where he formerly served on the church council. He was also a member of Sons of Norway.

Carman passed away Wednesday January 25, 2017 at Webster, South Dakota at the age of 91 years, 1 month, and 18 days. Carman was a gentle soul and was loved by all who knew him.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 47 years Ruby of Webster, SD, one sister June Mueller of Issaqua, WA, as well as several loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Percy and LaVerne, and in-laws Esther (Reuben) Williams and Don Jorgenson.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Carman Sakariason, please visit our Tribute Store.