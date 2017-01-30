Gaylon G. Goetz

(September 10, 1943 – January 27, 2017)



Gaylon G. Goetz, 73, Bowdle, died Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Bowdle Hospital. Funeral services are at 10:30 AM Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at St. Paul Lutheran church, Bowdle, with Pastor David Peterson leading the service. Interment follows at Redeemer Lutheran Church Cemetery, Bowdle. Organist will be Danni Hoffman and the congregation will sing “In the Garden”, “Amazing Grace, how sweet the Sound” and “On Eagle’s Wings”. Soloist Kelsie Heiser will sing “Blessings”. Ushers will be Stan Zimmer and Ruben Brown.

Funeral Home visitation begins 10:00 AM Tuesday with a 7:00 PM prayer service. Viewing resumes at the Church 9:30 AM Wednesday.

Gaylon Gene Goetz, son of Stella (Jurief) and Oscar Goetz, was born September 10, 1943 at Eureka, SD. The first seven years of Gaylon’s life, the Goetz family lived on various farms near Java, SD and Eureka (one of which the family lived in a sod house). In 1950, they settled on a farm nine miles northeast of Java. Gaylon’s formal education consisted of rural schools and Java Public School. Gaylon left the farm and engaged in various endeavors. He went south as part of Adolph Sandmeier’s combining crew and later built roads and dugouts for the Hammond Construction of Roscoe, SD. At Craven Manufacturing in Aberdeen, SD, he learned the skill of welding as he built stack movers . He continued this skill of metal fabrication throughout his life. Gaylon married Connie Buechler at Bowdle on July 18, 1965. They lived in Mandan, ND for one year where Gaylon worked for a plumbing business. Then they relocated to Aberdeen where Gaylon was employed by Bill Rogers hauling livestock and then became self-employed as he continued to truck. Later was employed by Safety Service extending trucks. For several years he traveled as a Sigco Research seed salesman. He became one of the first farmers to introduce the seeding of sunflowers in the area. In 1978, the family relocated to the Buechler homestead farm four miles NW of Bowdle. He, along with his father-in-law, Otto, raised sheep, pigs, and cattle and seeded cropland and baled hay. Gaylon purchased a Freightliner and hauled his own hay bales throughout the area. In 1996, Gaylon was seriously injured while riding a horse. This prompted him to sell the animals and just continue to seed crops and bale hay. For several years Gaylon belonged to the Drift Busters Snowmobile Club in Aberdeen and was a league trapshooter in Aberdeen and Bowdle. He enjoyed hunting pheasants and went west river to hunt antelope and deer. Another hobby was planting a large plot of potatoes with his created machinery. He shared his crop with family and friends. This past year, since April 2016, he had endured a lingering illness for nine months in hospitals. The nurses, doctors, clergy, family and friends became his important support groups.

Gaylon is survived by Connie, his wife of 51 years; one son, Jarrod (Stacy) Goetz of Aberdeen; one daughter, Selena (Joe) Williams of Ipswich, SD; three brothers-Dwight (Betty) Goetz of Aberdeen, Keith (Mary) Goetz of Warner, SD and Gordon (Sharon) Goetz of Aberdeen; three grandchildren—Kelsie, Kylie and Ethan; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father on March 12, 2002, his mother on March 8, 1992, and an infant brother (Noel).

Honorary bearers will be Gaylon’s former farmhands—Terron Voller of Rapid City, SD; Jess Wolff, Jerry Wolff, and Kyle Daede of Aberdeen; Rev. George Dummann of Eagle Lake, MN; Jacob Lassle of Groton, SD, Kyle Hutchins of Watertown, SD, and Seth Daede of Bowdle.

Casketbearers will be Steven Goetz, Matthew Goetz, Michael Goetz, Jeremy Ohlhauser and Tyler Heiser all of Aberdeen, and Justin Goetz of Bismarck, ND.

