Gladys Maebelle Gjernes, 87

Gladys Maebelle Gjernes December 23, 1929 – January 29, 2017



Share this obituary

Gladys M. Gjernes, 87, of Chelsea passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017 at ManorCare Nursing Home, Aberdeen.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the United Methodist Church, Cresbard with Pastor David Birkeland officiating. Burial will follow in the Cresbard Cemetery. A prayer service will be 7:00p.m. Friday, February 3, 2017 at Luce Funeral Home, Faulkton with visitation one hour prior.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Gladys’ arrangements.