Harold Schaefers, 85

HAROLD SCHAEFERS

Harold William Schaefers, 85, of Orient, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Eventide Nursing Home, Fargo, ND.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Orient, with Father Christopher Hughes, celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 30, at the church.

Harold William Schaefers was born January 12, 1932 at Polo, South Dakota to William and Eleanor Schaefers. The family lived in Idaho where Harry spent his younger years. They later moved to Aberdeen and Harry graduated from Aberdeen Central High School in 1950. Following graduation, Harry honorably served in the United States Army.

Harry married Janie Conway, of Orient, on May 3, 1955. They lived in Paynesville, MN, Crystal, MN and then moved back to Orient in 1963 to farm with his father-in-law. He continued to farm near Orient with his sons until his retirement in 2002.

Harry is survived by his children: Bab (Kirk) Carr of Fargo, ND, Curt Schaefers of Orient, and Dirk (Susan) Schaefers of Orient; grandchildren: Andy (Kristen) Carr of Fargo, ND, Jeremy Carr of Brookings, Kassie (Matt) Kutz of Highmore, Collin Schaefers of Orient, and Kaitee Schaefers of Aberdeen; great grandchildren: Molly and Connor Carr of Fargo, ND, and Layla, Easton, and Archer Kutz of Highmore; a sister, Sister Maria Elena Schaefers of Cottonwood, ID; and a brother, Ronald (Mary Jo) Schaefers of Spokane, WA.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and a sister Marion Jones.

