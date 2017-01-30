Marian L. West, 85

January 30, 2017
Marian L. West

April 07, 1931 – January 29, 2017

Marian L. West, 85, of Redfield, SD, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017 at the Redfield Care and Rehabilitation Center in Redfield.  Her funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ.  Reverend Tammy Toepke-Floyd will officiate.  Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Redfield.  Further service arrangements are pending.  Thelen-Hyke Funeral Home of Redfield has been entrusted with arrangements.  (www.thelen-funeralhome.comObits300by250