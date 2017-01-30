Rose Marie “Rosie” Severson, 74

Rose Marie “Rosie” Severson

(October 3, 1941 – January 27, 2017)



Britton, SD: The funeral for Rose Marie “Rosie” Severson will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2017 at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Britton. Rev. Lloyd Redhage will officiate and spring burial will be in the Britton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour preceding the funeral at the church.

Rosie passed away Friday, January 27, 2017 at Wheatcrest Hills in Britton at the age of 74.

Her arrangements have been entrusted to the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Melissa Gates – Box 317 – Britton, SD 57430.