Seventh person arrested in connection with armed robbery

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – A seventh person has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery incident in Aberdeen earlier this month.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department Facebook page, Dana Moore, age 30 of Aberdeen, has also been charged with 1st Degree Robbery in reference to the incident which took place in the early morning hours of Jan. 23.

Five others were also arrested and charged with 1st Degree Robbery. Another individual was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting along with 1st Degree Robbery.