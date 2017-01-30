Three arrested on drug charges, money seized from package

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – The Aberdeen Police Department arrested three individuals after a package was intercepted by the Tundra Task Force on Jan. 17.

Police dog Neko indicated the odor of drugs from a package destined for Arizona. A warrant was obtained and $38,100 was found inside the package believed to be drug related.

According to a release on the APD Facebook page, based on information from the package, the Tundra Task Force issued a warrant for a residence in the 1500 block of 15th Ave. S.E.

Three individuals from Aberdeen were arrested.