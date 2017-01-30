Three arrested on drug charges, money seized from package

January 30, 2017 Local News

Drug money

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – The Aberdeen Police Department arrested three individuals after a package was intercepted by the Tundra Task Force on Jan. 17.

Police dog Neko indicated the odor of drugs from a package destined for Arizona. A warrant was obtained and $38,100 was found inside the package believed to be drug related.

According to a release on the APD Facebook page, based on information from the package, the Tundra Task Force issued a warrant for a residence in the 1500 block of 15th Ave. S.E.

Three individuals from Aberdeen were arrested.

Emanuel Re’Antre Erby, age 25, was charged with possession of marijuana; Olga Marie Infante, age 40, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia; and Frank Infante, age 37, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Steven Lust Generic Banner Ad