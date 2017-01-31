Board of Regents to present budget

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – The South Dakota Board of Regents, and their six universities will make their budget presentation to legislative committees this week.

House Appropriations Vice Chair, Jean Hunhoff of Yankton, says they know there are issues the Board is dealing with.

Hunhoff says they want to see if the universities are hitting their own goals.

The Regents are asking for a 6.5 percent increase in their budget. Hunhoff says they will have to make the case.

The Regents are also asking for an additional five million dollars to continue the tuition freeze for another year.