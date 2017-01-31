ABERDEEN – Gary Knapp 54 of Aberdeen and formerly of Webster passed away Sunday January 29, 2017 at his home in Aberdeen.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday February 3, 2017 at Fiksdal Funeral Service in Webster; Rev. Ken Ballard will officiate. Burial will be in the Webster Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday 5-7 P.M. closing with a prayer service at Fiksdal Funeral Service.

