Justin Marrowbone November 23, 1974 – January 30, 2017



Justin Marrowbone, 42, of Bismarck, ND and formerly of Cherry Creek, SD entered the spirit world, Monday January 30, 2017 at IHS Hospital, Eagle Butte.

Funeral services are currently pending.

Luce Funeral Chapel of Eagle Butte has been entrusted with Justin’s arrangements.