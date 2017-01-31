Man with 12th drunk-driving arrest get 20 days in jail

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – A Fort Pierre man with 12 drunk-driving arrests over his lifetime was sentenced to 20 days in the Hughes County jail for his latest DUI conviction.

61-year-old Devern Peck was arrested the latest time in October of 2015. Peck was charged with the DUI charge and driving with a revoked license after he was noticed to be swerving in and out of lanes on the west edge of Pierre on Highway 34 on Oct. 15th of 2015.

As part of the plea agreement, Peck was charged with 6th offense aggravated DUI, which is an increase from the regular DUI charge, because he has five or more previous DUI convictions within the past 25 years, at least two of them in the past 10.

Peck’s attorney Wade Fischer argued in Hughes County court Tuesday that prison has done nothing to help his clients drinking. He says the 24/7 program has been successful for Peck since the latest arrest. He added the alcohol has plagued Peck’s life. Fischer said that Peck has been a hard worked, maintaining employment at Fort Pierre Livestock since 1968.

Peck told Judge John Brown that the 24/7 program works for him and stated that it wouldn’t do the community any good for him to be in jail.

Brown told Peck that his biggest concern he doesn’t exercise judgement when he drinks and decides to get behind the wheel. In addition to the 20 days in the county jail, Peck was ordered a 10 year suspended prison sentence, and will have to wear a SCRAM alcohol monitoring bracelet and will be on supervised probation for four years.

Peck has until the 10th of February to self-report for his 20 day county jail sentence.

Peck’s previous DUI convictions included three in in Hughes County on Dec. 3, 1991, Feb. 10, 2003 and Nov. 17, 2009. He was convicted in Lyman County on May 10, 1999; in Sully County on Sept. 11, 2000; and in Pennington County on May 10, 2005. Other DUI arrests in his lifetime were either dismissed or not prosecuted.