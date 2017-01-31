Rapid City superintendent pushing art, medical curriculum

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Rapid City Area Schools superintendent wants to incorporate art and medical curriculum into all grade levels.

Dr. Lori Simon says it’s crucial to give students a diverse educational background so they can be better prepared for college and so they can meet the needs of growing companies like Regional Health and Black Hills Corporation.

Simon met recently with leaders of the Black Hills Economic Development Partnership and other organizations to discuss the curriculum additions as part of the Science, Technology Engineering and Math initiative, or STEM program.

KOTA reports a task force will work over the next few months to create a blueprint for the programs. Simon would like to see the additions introduced by the start of the next school year.